Kane Health Dept. announces COVID-19 vaccine appointments for June

The Kane County Health Department announces additional COVID vaccination appointments are available this month at the Kane Vax Hub, 501 N. Randall Road in Batavia.

The Kane Vax Hub will be open Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. All vaccines will be available for all groups, age 5 and older. Individuals 5-11 years old can now receive a booster vaccine 5 months after they completed their initial series, according to a news release from the health department.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to make an appointment at KaneVax.org. Persons requiring assistance with appointments are encouraged to call the Kane Vax line at 855-4-KANEVAX (855-452-6382). Check KaneVax.org for vaccination appointment availability.

To speed the check-in process, bring your vaccination card and a consent form for the vaccine you choose. Consent forms are available to download from KaneVax.org and KaneHealth.com.

The health department has also identified more than 90 Kane County community partners that also provide COVID-19 vaccine. An updated list is available online at KaneHealth.com.

Businesses and community organizations can request a vaccination clinic at their site thru the Illinois Department of Public Health at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.html.

For additional information and current updates about COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at KaneHealth.com or call the health department at 630-208-3801 and select the COVID line.