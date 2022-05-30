Fox River Arts Ramble to feature artists from throughout the area

The Fox River Arts Ramble will be held throughout the Fox River Valley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11.

The Fox River Arts Ramble is a cooperative program sponsored by Fine Line Creative Arts Center, Geneva Center for the Arts, St. Charles Arts Council and Water Street Studios. The event was created in 2018 as a means to raise awareness of the rich artistic talent contained throughout the Fox River Valley.

“Our 2021 Ramble featured 37 venues and over 120 artists presented their work,” said Kathryn Hill, executive director of the St. Charles Arts Council, in a news release. “We were thrilled with the positive feedback we received from both the public and the artists. The event is a collaboration of several local arts organizations and it gives us a chance to pool our energy into an event highlighting these amazing artists.”

More information is available at foxriverarts.com.



