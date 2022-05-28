Kane State’s Attorney’s anti-DUI ‘No-Refusal’ operation in effect over Memorial Day weekend

Kane County police agencies will be working with Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser’s office to keep drunk drivers off the road this Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release from Mosser’s offer, the initiative, called a No-Refusal operation, is designed to help police efforts to obtain a search warrant for individuals who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a DUI arrest. Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys are on hand to assist police officers through the search warrant process to compel a DUI suspect to submit to a lawfully requested blood, breath or urine test as required by Illinois law.

Illinois courts have held that a person has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists. Anyone who declines to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant should expect to face additional charges, the release stated.

The ride share service Lyft, in conjunction with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is offering a discount to riders in Kane County on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Enter the code “MDWIL2022″ for a $10 credit. The code is good the first 250 users and only can be applied to a single account, the release stated.

“Memorial Day weekend is a time when people gather with friends and family to honor the U.S. service men and women who died while serving their country,” Mosser stated in the release. “However, this has also turned into a time where people drink excessively and get into a car, which causes significant risk to everyone on the roads. There are plenty of alternatives to intoxicated driving – designated drivers, taxis, Uber and Lyft. As such, we will partner with law enforcement in obtaining a search warrant so we can get the evidence to prosecute any individual who chooses to make our community unsafe. My thanks to all law enforcement for patrolling this weekend, and I hope they all get home safe. My additional thanks to MADD and Lyft for this generous incentive to make a safer choice.”

The operation will be the 27th No-Refusal since the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office began the program in 2008, the release stated.