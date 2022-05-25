Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies, celebrations scheduled in Fox Valley communities

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30 and many local municipalities and veterans’ organizations are hosting events and ceremonies to honor fallen service men and women.

St. Charles

Activities begin at 6 a.m. and include cemetery ceremonies, a parade and a memorial service.

“There are nearly 25,000 veterans in Kane County,” stated St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek in a news release. “We have had a tremendous outpouring of community support for our servicemen and women at our Memorial Day events in the past and look forward to seeing everyone once again as we recognize all those who have sacrificed their lives in the service of our nation.”

Flag Raising and Cemetery Ceremonies - 6 a.m.

The ceremony begins at Baker Community Center, 101 S. 2nd St., with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an Honor Guard and an honorary gun salute. Boy Scout Troops will then lead Flag Ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of 7th Ave., north of Madison), continue on to the North Cemetery (west side of IL 25/5th Ave., north of Johnor Avenue), then conclude at the Union Cemetery (east side of IL 25/5th Avenue, north of Stonehedge Road).

Parade - 10 a.m.

The parade steps off at 6th and Main streets, and continues to Riverside Avenue.

Memorial Service - 10:45 a.m.

A special memorial service will immediately follow the parade at the Freedom Shrine along the river, west of the former St. Charles Police Department, 211 N. Riverside Ave. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the St. Charles Fire Station 1, at 112 N. Riverside Ave.

The Memorial Service is led by Event Coordinator Lt. Colonel Mark Powell, (Ret.) and will include Mayor Lora Vitek reading the Annual Proclamation, a Keynote Address from Jack Erwin, and “Taps” played by Jim Stombres.

For more information about Memorial Day events, please contact Mark Powell at mpowell@onpathfinancial.com 630-329-6444.

Geneva

The Geneva American Legion Post 75 will host Memorial Day salutes at:

• 6 a.m. at the Oak Cemetery, 799 N. Bennett St. to honor U.S. forces on land

• 6:20 a.m. at the State Street bridge to honor U.S. forces at sea

• 6:45 a.m. at the Kane County Veteran Memorial, at Gunnar Anderson Forest Preserve, 719 S Batavia Ave to honor the U.S. forces in the air

• 7:10 a.m. at the Geneva Township Center, 400 Wheeler Dr., to honor MIA/POW members

The Legion will lead a Memorial Day Parade starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Metra station, then travel north on Third Street through town and end at the Wheeler Park World War I monument at 400 Wheeler Drive by the Geneva Township Senior Center.

A gathering will follow at 10:20 a.m. at the monument for a Memorial Day service with featured speaker U.S. Army Sgt. Josh Knott, an Iraq veteran and post member.

Batavia

The Batavia American Legion Post 504 will join the Batavia Overseas VFW Post 1197 at the VFW, 645 S. River St., for a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

The American Legion will host a small ceremony at the Legion Memorial in the Batavia West Cemetery following the VFW ceremony.

Elburn

American Legion Post 630 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Blackberry Cemetery, which is located at the northeast corner of Route 47 and Keslinger Road in Blackberry Township.

Sugar Grove

The Sugar Grove American Legion will be hosting a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, 940 Merrill Road. The program will consist of a reading of the names of fallen veterans and a gun salute.

Aurora

Aurora’s Memorial Day Parade returns to downtown Aurora for the first time since 2019.

The Aurora Memorial Day Parade will step off at noon on Monday.

The Parade will begin at the intersection of Benton and River streets and march east on Benton to Route 25, before heading north to Downer Place. It will end at River Street.

The Reviewing Stand will be placed in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, located at 20 East Downer Place, for best viewing.

Leading the parade as Grand Marshals will be Class of 2022 enlistees to the United States Armed Forces. Representing all branches of the military, the young leaders from Aurora high schools have committed to serve our country, thereby honoring the legacy and continuing the service of those who never made it home, according to a news release from the city of Aurora.

The 2022 Memorial Day Parade will also feature local veteran groups and military organizations, four marching bands and additional crowd favorites such as the electrifying South Shore Drill Team and East Aurora High School NJROTC.



