May 25, 2022
Shaw Local
Fox Valley Orthopedics announces new CEO

By Shaw Local News Network
Fox Valley Orthopedics has announced John Brady as its new chief executive officer

Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva announced John Brady as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Brady is a senior healthcare leader with experience in change-management, service line leadership, strategic planning, operations, community and legislative advocacy, post-acute care and a variety of other skills which have served to improve the financial, operational and market performance of the organizations where he has served.

Most recently, Brady was the inaugural program director of the Master of Health Administration program in the Parkinson School of Health Sciences and Public Health at Loyola University Chicago.

Fox Valley Orthopedics provides musculoskeletal care in diagnostic and comprehensive treatment for patients of all ages who have acute or chronic orthopedic conditions or injuries.

For more information, visit fvortho.com or call 630-584-1400.

