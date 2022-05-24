Former Aurora teacher sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A former Aurora teacher who was convicted last year of sexual abuse of a child younger than 13 was sentenced today to 18 years in prison, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In August 2021, a jury found Juan C. Avendano, 65, of the 1300 block of South Glen Circle, Aurora, guilty of three counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Rodgers and Jessica Michels presented evidence that, between August 2016 and June 2017, Avendano made sexual contact with the victim, the release stated.

Avendano was the victim’s teacher at Bardwell Elementary School in East Aurora School District 131.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison and fines up to $25,000. Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or up to 48 months of probation.

According to Illinois law, Avendano must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He receives credit for 276 days served in the Kane County jail.

In addition to his prison term, Avendano must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Rodgers stated in the release that “Avendano took advantage of a relationship built on the trust of a vulnerable child.”

“Fortunately, this child realized that Mr. Avendano was unworthy of trust and spoke up about his criminal acts. Because of this child’s bravery, Mr. Avendano probably will spend most of the rest of his life in prison, preventing other children from being victimized,” Rodgers stated in the release.

Rodgers also thanked Investigator Tim Bosshart, case manager Cindy Barrett and advocate Julie Pohlman at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, as well as DCFS Investigator Orlando Arroyo, for their work on this case.