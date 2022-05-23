St. Charles Park District’s ‘Concerts in the Park’ series returns on Thursday nights

The St. Charles Park District’s Concerts in the Park series returns this summer, kicking off with the Tyler Caruso Memorial Concert on May 26 in downtown St. Charles.

The free concerts will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Lincoln Park.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Park District, the bands will span a variety of musical genres from pop to rock to reggae and more. Some of the performers include Classical Blast, Kari Lynch Band, Tropixplosion, Moonshot and more.

For more information about the concert series, visit stcparks.org/summer-concerts.