May 23, 2022
St. Charles Park District’s ‘Concerts in the Park’ series returns on Thursday nights

Live music returns to Lincoln Park beginning May 26

By Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Media file photo of the band 1976 performing at Lincoln Park in St. Charles as part of the St. Charles Park District's Concerts in the Park series. The 2022 season kicks off on May 26. (Sandy Bressner photo) (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Park District’s Concerts in the Park series returns this summer, kicking off with the Tyler Caruso Memorial Concert on May 26 in downtown St. Charles.

The free concerts will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Lincoln Park.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Park District, the bands will span a variety of musical genres from pop to rock to reggae and more. Some of the performers include Classical Blast, Kari Lynch Band, Tropixplosion, Moonshot and more.

For more information about the concert series, visit stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

