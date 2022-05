Several buildings on the former Pheasant Run resort property are engulfed in flames, after a massive fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The resort, located on Route 64 in St. Charles, has been vacant since March of 2020, when the property failed to sell at an auction.

Onlookers watch as firefighters battle a blaze at the former Pheasant Run Resort on Saturday in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Smoke billows upward as firefighters battle a blaze at Pheasant Run Resort on Saturday in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Smoke billows from the former Pheasant Run Resort as firefighters battle a blaze on Saturday in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

People gather to watch firefighters battle a blaze at Pheasant Run Resort on Saturday in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Ladder trucks are employed as firefighters battle a structure fire at the former Pheasant Run Resort on Saturday in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Area firefighters battle a blaze at Pheasant Run Resort on Saturday May 21, 2022 in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Onlookers watch as area firefighters battle a blaze at the former Pheasant Run Resort on Saturday in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Area firefighters battle a blaze at Pheasant Run Resort Saturday May 21, 2022 in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Fire engines pour water onto a structure fire at the site of the former Pheasant Run near Route 64 during a fire Saturday in St. Charles. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plumes of smoke hover above the scene of the fire on Saturday at the former Pheasant Run in St. Charles. (Eric Schelkopf)

First responders are on the scene of a structure fire at the former Pheasant Run on Saturday in St. Charles. (Eric Schelkopf)