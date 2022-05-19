Vacancy emerges on St. Charles City Council

A vacancy has emerged on the St. Charles City Council after 1st Ward Alderperson Richard Balla on Monday announced he is moving out of the ward.

“Unfortunately, I am going to be moving out of the 1st Ward, so this will be my last meeting,” Balla said during Monday’s City Council meeting. “In the very near future, I’m going to be tendering my resignation and I’m moving out of the 1st Ward. The good news is, I’m staying in the city of St. Charles.”

He did not say what ward he will be moving to in the city. Balla was appointed to the City Council in August to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Dan Stellato.

His term expires in April 2023. Stellato, who had been on the City Council since 1995, stepped down in June.

Balla, who was not successful in his bid to defeat 1st Ward Alderperson Ron Silkaitis last year, has lived in the 1st Ward since 1997. He grew up in St. Charles and is a graduate of St. Charles East High School.

“Thank you for serving for the time that you had,” St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek said to Balla following his announcement. “I know that you’re committed to the city. So thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

City officials plan to release information about filling the vacancy once Balla tenders his resignation.











