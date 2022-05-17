Early voting begins Thursday for June 28 Primary Election

Early voting for the June 28 Primary Election opens on Thursday, May 19 in Illinois.

Kane County residents can vote at the Kane County Clerk’s Office in Geneva and at the Aurora satellite office only. Early voting expands to more early voting locations on June 13, and runs through Election Day, according to the Kane County Clerk’s website.

A full list of all early voting locations beginning June 13 can be found here.

All requested vote by mail ballots will be mailed out on Thursday, and there is still time to request a vote by mail ballot. For more information about how to request a vote by mail ballot, click here.

If you’re not registered to vote in Kane County, there is still time to register for the June 28 primary. Click here for information on how to register.



