Batavia names new fire chief

The Batavia City Council approved the appointment of Craig Hanson as the new Chief of the Batavia Fire Department at its May 16 meeting. Hanson has been the interim fire department chief since the January retirement of Chief Randy Deicke, according to a news release from the city.

A firefighter and paramedic with over 40 years of experience, Hanson joined the Batavia Fire Department in 2017 as a deputy chief.

According to the release, Hanson has been instrumental in ensuring Batavia continues to be recognized for providing the highest standards of public safety and he spearheaded the department’s efforts to achieve Class 1 Insurance Services Organization Public Protection designation.

His previous additional leadership roles include serving as the assistant fire chief for the Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District, as battalion chief for the City of St. Charles, and a shift commander for the city of Geneva, the release stated.

“The citizens and businesses of Batavia are extremely fortunate to have Chief Hanson’s wealth of experience working for them. His extensive background in emergency service leadership can only enhance our already excellent fire department,” Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke stated in the release.

Hanson will lead a combination fire department of full-time, paid-on-call firefighters, paramedics and administrative personnel.

Hanson holds degrees from Waubonsee Community College, Northern Illinois University and Benedictine University where he earned his Master of Business Administration. Having grown up in Geneva and raising his family in St. Charles, Hanson is excited to continue as an instrumental part of the Tri-Cities serving Batavia, the release stated.

Making a difference in people’s lives is what drew him to fire service, Hanson stated.

“I feel a great personal satisfaction when I can enjoy a sense of community by working to provide a quality of life for others and contributing to a hometown atmosphere,” he stated in the release. “I look forward to serving as this city’s fire chief and leading this exceptional department.”