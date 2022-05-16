St. Charles attorney honored during Charlemagne Gala

In presenting St. Charles business owner Linda Strohschein with the annual L.E.A.P. award given by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Council, Michelle Rollins took note of her many contributions to the community.

The award was presented Friday during the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce’s Charlemagne Gala at the Q Center in St. Charles. L.E.A.P. stands for Leadership-Excellence-Achievement-Professionalism.

Strohschein is owner and principal attorney of St. Charles-based Strohschein Law Group, which is dedicated to the practice of estate and long term care planning, estate and trust administration, guardianship and probate litigation.

“She has been a pillar in our community since her career began in Kane County more than 25 years ago,” said Rollins, of the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Council. “She is a keen articulator and brings comfort to her clients and their families, providing support and guidance during often confusing and difficult times. She is a role model in her field with her staff and in her community connections.”

Rollins also took note of the variety of groups Strohschein has helped in her philanthropic efforts, including the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois.

Strohschein humbly accepted the award.

“I am thankful everyday to have the opportunity to come to work and serve the community that we do, to help seniors and those who need guidance with regard to their long-term care and the families who help them and don’t even know which way to turn,” Strohschein said in accepting the award. “I am continually grateful to each and every person on my team. You are the lifeblood of our firm and help me to serve those who are the most vulnerable.”







