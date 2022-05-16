Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva now offering robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery

Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva is now offering robotic-assisted knee replacement in the Ambulatory Surgery Center by using a technology designed by VELYS™; The Robotic-AssistedSolution.

FVO’s Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr. Kenneth Chakour is the first physician in the western suburbs to use this technology as an outpatient procedure, according to a news release.

“Every knee is different, as is every patient requiring a knee replacement procedure,” Chakour stated in the release. “This robotic technology helps me use digital precision that is tailored to a patient’s anatomy, and it’s designed to produce results that improve outcomes, increase mobility and help patients recover faster.”

According to the release, while robotic-assisted total knee replacement technology is new to the Fox Valley area, the technology has been around since 2011, with over 1 million people receiving treatment.

“I’ve been performing robotic-assisted total knee replacement for the last several years,” Chakour stated. “I’ve seen some amazing recovery results. Patients often have greater flexion and a faster recovery that allows them to get back to an active lifestyle.”

The VELYSRobotic-Assisted Solution works in tandem with the ATTUNE® Knee System, which is an innovative knee implant designed to work more closely with an individual patient’s anatomy. The ATTUNE Knee can help increase stability and reduce pain, providing better range of motion and preventing the unstable feeling some patients experience during everyday activities, such as bending and walking up and down stairs, the release stated.

To learn more, visit Fox Valley Orthopedics’ website at FVOrtho.com, or call630-584-1400.



