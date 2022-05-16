Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia awards scholarships to local high school students

Eleven area high school students have been awarded more than $9,000 in scholarships for their higher education from Covenant Living at the Holmstad’s Resident Association. All recipients are employees at the senior living community in Batavia, according to a news release.

“Those receiving the scholarships are focusing on their studies while also participating in sports, music and the arts,” stated Susan Gately, scholarship committee chair. “These young men and women volunteer in significant ways in their communities and diligently commit to their studies and activities while also fulfilling their dining responsibilities at the Covenant Living at the Holmstad.”

To qualify for a scholarship, the students must have been employed by the Holmstad for at least a continuous six-month period and be working at the community at the time of their graduation. Each must submit a transcript of their grades, two teacher recommendations and a recommendation from a counselor and a Holmstad supervisor, the release stated.

“We congratulate each of these students for their ambitions of continuing their education and are appreciative of their hard work here at the Holmstad,” Gately stated.

The funds to support these scholarships are raised by residents throughout the year from the Holiday Bazaar and memorial gifts.

Those receiving scholarships in 2022 include students from the following schools:

Batavia High School:

Maggie Connell will attend the University of Illinois and will study computer science or math; Peyton Fennel will be attending Waubonsee Community College and is interested in pharmaceutical sales or working as a labor and delivery nurse; Renee Forsyth is planning to attend Waubonsee Community College, hoping to become either a neonatal or pediatric nurse; Benjamin Hanson will attend Iowa State University and will be studying accounting or finance; and Kyerra Prince is looking forward to studying at Waubonsee Community College where she will study digital marketing or will look into the field of real estate.

Geneva High School:

Ryan Cedergren is looking forward to courses at the University of Illinois and is interested in actuarial science or accounting; Natalie Drake will attend Iowa State University and will study hospitality or restaurant management; Samuel Drake is planning to attend Iowa State University focusing on engineering or economics; Taylor Schoester will attend the University of Wisconsin studying courses and hoping to become a social worker or occupational therapist; and Jackson Walton is looking forward to studying marketing or business management at Michigan State. Jackson was unavailable for the photo.

West Aurora High School:

Tomi Babalola will study computer science and math at the University of Illinois Chicago.



