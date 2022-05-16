23-year-old Wayne man killed late Saturday after being struck by SUV

Bartlett police say a 23-year-old Wayne man was struck and killed by an SUV late Saturday near the intersection of Route 59 and Hudson Court.

Micah Padron was transported to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates shortly after being struck by a northbound 2008 Ford Explorer driven by an unidentified 40-year-old woman just before midnight, police said.

Padron was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Police have not announced any charges or citations in relation to the crash.

An autopsy performed by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Sunday concluded Padron had died from “closed head injuries.”

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information about it is urged to contact police at 630- 837-0846.