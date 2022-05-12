Child seriously injured after dog attack in North Aurora

A child suffered serious injuries after a dog attack in the 200 block of Hidden Creek Lane in North Aurora Thursday evening, according to a post on the North Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page.

The post states that officers who responded to the scene were forced to shoot the dog. The child was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition. It is also unclear at this time if the dog died.

Officers remain on the scene. More information is expected to be released once available.

People are being asked to avoid the area.



