Batavia Farmers’ Market kicks off season on Memorial Day weekend

The Batavia Farmers’ Market kicks off its 27th outdoor season Saturday, May 28 on North River Street in downtown Batavia.

According to a news release from Batavia MainStreet, the market will feature an average of 50 vendors weekly. The local farmers, bakers and makers will be bringing a wide variety of products including: locally grown produce, farm raised meats, eggs, fresh baked goods, honey and more. All vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products.

Customer-favorites returning this season include fruits sustainably grown along the Lake Michigan shores by Flat Tire Farm, flowers grown by Fox Flower Farm and artisanal cheeses by Stamper Cheese. Other returning vendors include Garlic Breath Farm, Mighty Greens Farm, Sandhill Coffee, Sol Gardens, Gandi the Juice Guru and Van Laar’s Fruit Farm, the release stated.

In addition to these annual favorites, new local vendors shoppers will love, like Mima’s Toast Bar, freshly made avocado toast, grilled cheese, and specialty toasts. Umbrella Azul, Peruvian empanadas, sauces, and soups and Torte di Paola, authentic Italian desserts and savory bites.

According to the release, kids are invited to the Batavia Kiwanis sponsored Kids’ Tent for a weekly activity which is educational, market-related, free, and just plain fun. You’ll also find live music every week on the Woonerf sponsored by Instrument Exchange.

The Artisan Collective provides downtown Batavia with pop-up market experiences featuring local artisans offering a variety of handmade goods and vintage items. The Artisan Collective joins the Batavia Farmer’s Market every third Saturday, June through October, with local talented artisan vendors selling original artwork, woodworks, macrame, vintage finds and more, the release stated.

The Batavia Farmers’ Market season will continue through October 29 on N. River Street every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon. A listing of each week’s vendors will be available at downtownbatavia.com and on the Batavia Farmers’ Market Facebook and Instagram pages