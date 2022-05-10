Geneva water main break on Route 25 under repair

GENEVA – The Geneva Public Works Department is repairing a water main break Tuesday that requires closing the southbound lane of Bennett Street/Route 25 from State Street/Route 38 to Wall Street on the city’s east side, officials announced in a news release.

Southbound traffic is being shifted into the turn lane, but motorists should expect delays and may want to seek alternate routes. Public Works is hoping to complete the repair project in advance of the evening rush hour.

Water has had to be temporarily shut off for 26 residential and business customers along Route 25 spanning from State to Dodson streets.

For more information, call the Public Works Department Water Division at 630-232-1551.