St. Charles East High School senior receives Bright Futures Scholarship

The Kimberly-Clark company has announced it has awarded a 2022 Bright Futures college scholarship to Bronwyn Rigsby, a senior at St. Charles East High School. Rigsby is the daughter of Elijah and Courtney Rigsby, and plans to attend Purdue University.

According to a news release, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees throughout North America. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community service, work experience and extracurricular activities.

Each Bright Futures scholarship is worth up to $20,000 for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, scholarships totaling $980,000 were awarded to 49 students in the U.S. and Canada.