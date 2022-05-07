St. Charles Area Chamber to celebrate 100th anniversary during Charlemagne Awards Gala

For 100 years, the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce has been lending a helping hand to area businesses.

That includes helping businesses deal with the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Helping the small businesses through the pandemic was a huge accomplishment,” said St. Charles Area Chamber President and CEO Janet Roman.

The Chamber, which was founded in 1922, will celebrate its 100th anniversary at its Charlemagne Awards Gala, which will take place at 6 p.m. May 13 at the Q Center in St. Charles. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber’s website, stcharleschamber.voyagernetz.us.

“We’re doing a 1922 Great Gatsby theme,” Roman said. “It’s going to be a very fun event.”

So one shouldn’t be surprised to see some flapper dresses on display. The band Swing Assembly will also perform as part of the event.

The Charlemagne Award honors the lifetime achievement for an individual who has dedicated their time, efforts and talent to making the community the great place it is today and demonstrates the very essence behind the Legend of Charlemagne written by C.V. Amenoff, who served as mayor of St. Charles from 1969-1973.

The legend reveals that Charlemagne left his four sons as guardians of St. Charles, to see that this city becomes a community where people could live, raise a family, work, have a business, be educated, worship and play. The first award was presented in 1967.

Roman is proud of everything the Chamber has accomplished over the years. She is especially proud of the support shown by the Chamber members.

“Without our members, we wouldn’t exist and so we’re here to support our members and the community,” Roman said. “I’m thankful and honored that I can be in this role as president and CEO of St. Charles Area Chamber to just continue the success that has been going on for 100 years.”

Last July, the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce changed its name to the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce to better reflect the communities it serves. In conjunction with its new name, the organization also has a new logo that was designed by creative design firm Addelise, which is a member of the St. Charles Chamber.

In addition, the St. Charles Chamber last year moved its offices to a new location in the Tyler & 64 Business Park at the southwest corner of Main Street and Tyler Road.

The Chamber’s Women’s Business Council also is set to present its annual L.E.A.P award at the Charlemagne Awards Gala. L.E.A.P. stands for Leadership-Excellence-Achievement-Professionalism.

Other awards also will be presented that night, including the Civic Image awards, which recognize members for enhancing the image of the community with humanitarian efforts, personal projects outside of business and civic projects. Community Image awards will be presented to recognize members who through creativity, originality and design, made significant improvements to their business property.

Community Development awards recognizing significant investment in new construction, extensive remodeling or renovation projects in the business community also will be presented that night.