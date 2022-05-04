Geneva’s Swedish Days festival to feature parade, food booths, 5K, kids’ activities and more

Geneva’s Swedish Days festival returns this summer with a full schedule of entertainment, shopping, food, kids’ activities and more.

The 72nd annual event runs June 22-26 in downtown Geneva, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

“The Geneva Chamber is pleased and excited to bring back Swedish Days in all its blue and yellow glory,” Laura Rush, Chamber communications manager, stated in the release. “We know Genevans and visitors are ready for five days of fun.”

Free nightly musical entertainment on Central Stage kicks off Wednesday with Geneva Park District performances and Geneva’s Got Talent, while a variety of bands will take the stage on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy lunchtime on the courthouse lawn on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. while listening to featured performers.

The Swedish Days Car Show is back on S. Third St. on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

Festival goers can feast on traditional Swedish and favorite American and ethnic foods including, brats, corn dogs, turkey legs, sandwiches, desserts, meatballs, pizza, garlic crab pasta, roasted corn and more at the many non-profit food booths. Geneva restaurants will be open during the festival, which will also feature beer gardens that will offer food, drink and entertainment, including the Chamber’s Craft Beer Tent on James Street. Visit genevachamber.com for a listing of restaurants, pizzerias and pubs.

The Geneva Settlers Breakfast is June 23 at Copper Fox, 477 S. Third St. beginning at 8:30 a.m. No reservations are necessary to attend.

The carnival kicks off on Wednesday, and will remain open every day of the festival. Each day offers a unlimited ride wristband special. The Dodgeball Tournament, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and mini golf will also return to the festival.

Kids’ Day begins on June 24 with the Kids’ Parade, leaving from the Kane County Courthouse lawn on the Campbell Street side. The fun continues with activities at the Geneva Public Library, outside and inside. Children through age 10 can enter in one of several parade categories.

The Swedish Days 5K Lopp is Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course. More information available at genevachamber.com.

The festival wraps up with the Grand Parade on Sunday.

Events, hours and schedule will be available mid-May at genevachamber.com or call the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.