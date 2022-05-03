Three Kane County businesses earn Spark Awards at Valley Industrial Association ceremony

Three Kane County businesses — Dukane Precast, Tekpak Inc. and Bison Gear and Engineering — were honored by the Valley Industrial Association with Spark Awards at an April 29 ceremony at Arrowhead Golf Club in Geneva.

from left to right George Thomas, Brendan Bijonowski, John Burch, President, Ray Hicks, Joe Rehak, and Andrew Kuester (Provided by Valley Industrial Association)

According to a news release, Spark Awards are decided by VIA members located throughout the Fox Valley and Chicagoland area, which are invited to rate themselves using 10 survey questions on a scale from 1 to 10.

They may submit in one or more of six categories: culture, innovation, operational excellence, safety, social responsibility and workforce development. Contenders are judged in each category by their peers in two levels — smaller or larger than 150 employees. There is no entry fee and all VIA members are invited to participate, the release stated.

from left to right – Cesar Cepeda, Scott Wehrli - Owner, Bruce Schubert, Sujeetha Bharath, Scott Gale, Joan O’Malley, Norma Trevino, Donald Dardis- President, Carlos Ortiz, Farhad Afshari, Jose Pentoja, Marcus Blackmon, Jesus Camargo (Valley Industrial Association)

Dukane Precast won the award in the Level 1 Innovation category, Tekpak Inc. won its award in the Level 1 Safety category and Bison Gear and Engineering won in the Level 2 Operational Excellence category.



