Three Kane County businesses earn Spark Awards at Valley Industrial Association ceremony

Three Kane County businesses — Dukane Precast, Tekpak Inc. and Bison Gear and Engineering — were honored by the Valley Industrial Association with Spark Awards at an April 29 ceremony at Arrowhead Golf Club in Geneva.
According to a news release, Spark Awards are decided by VIA members located throughout the Fox Valley and Chicagoland area, which are invited to rate themselves using 10 survey questions on a scale from 1 to 10.
They may submit in one or more of six categories: culture, innovation, operational excellence, safety, social responsibility and workforce development. Contenders are judged in each category by their peers in two levels — smaller or larger than 150 employees. There is no entry fee and all VIA members are invited to participate, the release stated.
Dukane Precast won the award in the Level 1 Innovation category, Tekpak Inc. won its award in the Level 1 Safety category and Bison Gear and Engineering won in the Level 2 Operational Excellence category.