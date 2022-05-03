St. Charles hires company to evaluate condition of streets

St. Charles officials want to know the condition of the city’s streets.

The St. Charles City Council on Monday approved hiring Arizona-based IMS Infrastructure Management Systems to perform a citywide pavement evaluation this summer at a cost not to exceed $59,939.

“IMS has performed the same services for the city in 2009, 2013 and 2017, and has performed well,” St. Charles Public Works Manager Ken Jay said in a memo to aldermen.

As he noted, the city owns and maintains approximately 140 centerline miles of roadways. A citywide street rating analysis of the road system is performed every four to five years.

“Testing of the roadway network is performed utilizing laser analysis, as well as deflection testing, to provide city staff with an accurate and complete picture of our streets, which is one of the city’s largest assets,” Jay said.

Aldermen on Monday also approved a contract with Elgin-based SKC Construction Inc. for this year’s crack filling program at a cost not to exceed $84,000. The company also performed last year’s crack filling program for the city.

All work will be done in May and June.