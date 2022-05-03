Nonprofit group to continue summer reading program for disadvantaged Dist. 303 students

STC L.E.A.R.N. continues to work to decrease inequality in educational opportunities for St. Charles School District 303 students.

The nonprofit organization will again host its Summer Book Bag program, with plans to deliver new books to almost 100 students in the district. Following the success of last summer’s program, the group has added more volunteers to help sort and deliver books and have added additional students who will receive the books.

Each student will receive two deliveries, one in June and one in July. These books are picked specifically for that individual student with particular attention to reading ability and interest level.

To help fund its efforts, STC L.E.A.R.N. will hold a fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at MOD Pizza, 845 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Mention coupon code MODF577 when ordering and paying.

For more information about STC L.E.A.R.N. and to make a donation, go to the group's website at stclearn.org The group also has a Facebook page, facebook.com/STCLEARN.








