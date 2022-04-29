Ecker Center hosts events for Mental Health Awareness Month in May

ELGIN – Ecker Center for Behavioral Health in Elgin will kick off Mental Health Awareness Month with a virtual event themed “Self-Care for Mental Health,” the nonprofit announced in a news release.

Ecker Center serves individuals in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva, Burlington, Elgin, South Elgin, Carpentersville, Hampshire, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Bartlett, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Barrington, Lake in the Hills and Algonquin. It also serves communities in western Cook County.

The mission for Ecker Center is to optimize the well-being of individuals and communities through the delivery of accessible, comprehensive, and quality behavioral health care which includes prevention, education and intervention.

Supporters can participate in this event in various ways, including by ordering a May Day basket filled with fresh flowers and other items for May 1 – which is May Day, or attending a Self-Care Sunday virtual presentation by Ecker staff and other professionals to learn tips on how to combat stress and make self-care a priority.

Supporters can also look at the online auction to bid on wellness-themed gift baskets or subscribe to receive special Mental Health Monday content every Monday in May to learn how to prioritize mental health.

Details about the event may be found at www.eckercenter.org/selfcare, the release stated.

The month of May is nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month and its theme “Back to Basics” is about providing foundational knowledge about mental health and mental health conditions, and information about what people can do if their mental health is a cause for concern.

An estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older – about one in four adults – suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year, and many suffer from more than one mental disorder at a given time.

Agencies such as Ecker Center for Behavioral Health play a vital role in providing mental health care services and helping individuals find resources available in their community.

If you think you may be experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition? Contact Ecker Center at 847-695-0484 to request an assessment.

Or take a mental health screening test and/or learn more about mental health at screening.mhanational.org.



