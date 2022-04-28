St. Charles D303 communications and community relations director resigns

Carol Smith, St. Charles School District 303′s director of communications and community relations, has resigned from her position.

The Glenbrook High Schools District 225 board on Monday approved the hiring of Smith as executive director of communications and community engagement effective this July 1. Smith said she submitted her resignation April 26.

“I am proud of what the District 303 communications team has accomplished during my tenure,” she stated in an email. “We are at our best when we highlight the positive stories about our students and staff members through the website, newsletters, the Voices of D303 podcast, videos and social media. Both Dr. Pearson and the school board have been supportive and allocated resources to ensure we can provide meaningful, timely and accurate information to our community. I will miss the people in the District 303 family but am excited to manage the communication efforts in District 225.”

A communications, public relations and marketing professional in private and public environments for nearly 30 years, Smith has been since at D303 since July 2017.

Smith has served as the 2020-21 president of the Illinois chapter of the National School Public Relations Association and a vice chair of the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce Industrial Committee.

“I’m excited to meet the students, staff members, parents and community members at both high schools as well as representatives from community organizations, because those voices are so important and imperative to the work of the communications department,” she said of joining District 225.

Her LinkedIn profile noted Smith is a 1981 graduate of Riverside-Brookfield High School with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Illinois State University.