Fine Art Show to return to downtown St. Charles next month

The St. Charles Fine Art Show will return on Memorial Day weekend for its 24th year.

The show will take place along Riverside Avenue and Main Street (Route 64) in downtown St. Charles. More than 90 artists will exhibit and showcase original, juried art in a variety of mediums including ceramics, painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, mixed media, glass and more.

The show will run from from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29, rain or shine.

This year’s show is sponsored by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and organized by the St. Charles Business Alliance. Art is available for sale during this outdoor and free event.

Art lovers that spend $250 or more in art at the Fine Art Show from one or more artists are eligible to receive a voucher for two free tickets to a show at the Arcada Theatre. There will also be live music entertainment throughout the show so visitors can enjoy local, talented musicians while they peruse through the art.

All information on the Fine Art Show can be found at stcharlesfineartshow.com.