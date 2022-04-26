Batavia seeking partnerships to redevelop key downtown properties

The city of Batavia is looking for qualified development partners to redevelop four city-owned downtown properties, including the properties currently housing the Boardwalk Shops, the former Larson-Becker sites and the former First Baptist Church location.

According to a news release from the city, in four Requests for Proposals (RFPs) posted last week, Batavia’s Community and Economic Development Department is accepting sealed bids for the following properties:

The approximately 2.2-acre site on the corner of Wilson and Washington streets, formerly the site of the First Street Baptist Church and the site of the withdrawn One Washington Place project.

The approximately 1.6-acre site on the west side of North River Street, between State and Franklin streets, commonly known as the former site of the Larson-Becker factory, currently a parking lot.

The approximately .68-acre site on the east side of North River Street, commonly known as the former Larson-Becker east property. An old tin shop building and a three-bay garage currently occupy the property.

The approximately .64-acre site at the southeast corner of Washington (Rt. 25) and Wilson streets, commonly known as the Boardwalk Shops/Art Stop site.

The city is requesting project proposals for all four sites that will establish public-private partnerships to create sustainable, private, mixed-use redevelopment with commercial uses on the first floor and preferring up to three additional stories with residential dwellings above, along with possible consideration of a public parking component, the release stated.

“Batavia’s comprehensive plan goals for these properties include breathing new life into underperforming individual properties while supporting and enhancing our reputation for being a walkable, bikeable and thriving community with access to commerce, recreation and the arts,” Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman stated in the release.

The city is seeking proposals from development partners who have demonstrated experience, strong financial backing and a record of high-quality, economically viable development projects seen through from concept to completion, the release stated.

“Batavia is interested in creating a partnership for imminent redevelopment, rather than selling the properties to a private entity that may hold them indefinitely,” Batavia Economic Development Director Shannon Jarmusz stated in the release.

All four sites fall within tax increment financing, or TIF districts. Depending on the scope and timing, proposed redevelopments may be eligible for economic development incentives, the release stated.

Sealed bids are due to the city by noon on July 22. For RFP details, visit bit.ly/bataviabids.