Kane County Clerk to mail new voter registration cards to registered voters

The Office of Kane County Clerk John A. Cunningham has mailed voter registration cards to more than 319,000 Kane County registered voters, according to a news release.

The new voter registration cards include information about voting districts as well as the name and location of the voter’s Election Day polling place.

According to the release, as part of the recent decennial redistricting, voters can expect to notice some changes to their district numbers due to the changes in Congressional and state legislative districts made by the Illinois General Assembly, as well as County Board districts and precincts. Some changes were made to the Election Day polling places, but the Clerk’s Office worked to minimize those changes for the convenience of voters.

“I encourage voters to look at the new voter registration cards and verify that the information is correct. You should sign the new card and destroy any old registration cards. I am also requesting assistance from the public in this important process to help identify voters who have moved or are deceased. We take election security very seriously and maintaining accurate voter registration records is a part of our election security program,” Cunningham stated in the release.

Illinois state law requires that all election authorities, including the Clerk’s Office, complete a verification of voter registration records. This process is necessary to maintain the voter registration database by keeping records current and eliminating voters that have passed away or moved away from Kane County, the release stated.

If a voter registration card is delivered to an individual who no longer lives at the address where the card was delivered or is deceased, residents are encouraged to write “NO LONGER LIVES AT THIS ADDRESS” or “DECEASED” on the card and return it to the Kane County Clerk’s Office. If a forwarding address is known for the individual who has moved, include the new address on the card. No additional postage is necessary and the cards can be placed in the mail. In order to maintain accurate voter registration records, it is important that these cards not be destroyed or given to someone other than the individual whose name is listed on the card.

According to the release, voters whose registration cards are returned to the Clerk’s Office or who have not voted in two consecutive federal elections will have their status changed to “inactive.” However, a voter can return to “active” voter status by updating voter information, usually by providing a current address or by responding to requests for voter registration information sent by the Clerk’s Office. So far, more than 7,000 cards have been returned to the Clerk’s Office, the release stated.

Kane County residents can register to vote or update their name/address several different ways, including in person at the Clerk’s Office, by mail, or online. Detailed information about registration and what identification is required to register is available at kanecountyclerk.org/Elections/Pages/Registration.aspx.

Registered voters who have not received a new registration card by May 1 or who have any questions about the cards can call the County Clerk’s Office at 630-232-5990. The next election is the June 28 General Primary Election. Individuals who wish to vote in June are encouraged to ensure they are registered to vote and that their addresses are correct.