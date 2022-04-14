Geneva’s City-Wide Garage Sale registration ending soon

Registration for Geneva’s City-Wide Garage Sale ends on April 19. The fee is $35, and registration is required to participate in the April 22-23 event and have their location listed on the online map.

Participants will have their address and key items listed on a map to be distributed to key locations in town and posted on the Chamber of Commerce website. Participants will also receive a garage sale sign to post near their home.

The Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.