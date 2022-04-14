Geneva D-304 accepts more than $33K in donations

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board Monday accepted more than $33,000 in gift donations – including one for $10,150 from an anonymous donor.

The anonymous donation was made in support of Project Lead the Way – an honors-level science, technology, engineering, and mathematics STEM program.

The board also accepted a donation of $17,775.82 from the Geneva Music Boosters Board to pay for equipment for the music, band, orchestra and choir programs at the high school, middle and elementary schools and the early learning program.

A donation of $4,000 was made from from the Girls Basketball Feeder Program.

The donation was made to the Geneva High School Girls Basketball Program on behalf of their assistance with the scoreboard for the Geneva Feeder Program Girls two-day tournament held earlier this year, according to the donation letter.

The board also accepted a $1,500 donation from the Wintrust Financial Group for the purchase of new athletic uniforms.

Because the amounts were over $500, district policy requires the school board to take action to accept them.