Geneva’s Third Street Parkway restoration scheduled for April 18

Geneva Public Works Department crews will be restoring parkways Monday, April 18, which will impact parking along several blocks of South Third Street in downtown Geneva.

According to a news release from the city, the project, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., will involve grading, seeding and placing straw on the parkways on the east side of Third Street from Campbell to Franklin streets and from Fulton Street to Crescent Place.

All on-street parking on the east side of those blocks will be temporarily closed to accommodate restoration efforts. Businesses may remain open while the work is being completed.

Parking will reopen mid-afternoon on April 18. Parking on all other sections of Third Street will be available for downtown patrons throughout the day.

For more information, contact Nate Landers, Superintendent of Streets, Fleets and Facilities, by email at nlanders@geneva.il.us or call him at the Geneva Public Works Department at 630-232-1502.