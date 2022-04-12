Geneva police participating in National Drug Take-Back Day

The Geneva Police Department will be collecting expired or unwanted prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, according to a news release from the city of Geneva.

People can turn in their medications to the records specialist at the front desk of the Police Department, 20 Police Plaza. Prescription medications, medication samples, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, pet medications and non-controlled drugs will be accepted.

Pills should be removed from their original container by pouring them directly into a plastic bag. People should take any empty prescription bottles and boxes that may contain personal information back home.

Liquids, ointments, illegal substances, thermometers, IV bags, needles, bloody or infectious waste and empty containers will not be accepted.

This is the 20th time Geneva Police have participated in the drug take-back program for the public. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. After 2 p.m. April 30, the Police Department will revert to its current practice of accepting unused medication from only Geneva residents, the release stated.