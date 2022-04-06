Geneva officials hope to replace 4 trucks

GENEVA – Aldermen recommended pre-approval to spend up to $730,000 to buy four trucks – but officials will have to navigate uncertain availability and pricing.

The city needs to replace two Ford F-450 trucks at $220,000, one forestry bucket truck at $300,000 and a single axle dump truck with wing plow at $210,000.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said the fiscal year 2023 general fund budget allows for the purchase of trucks.

“As you all are aware, the market is very volatile,” Dawkins said. “We have been informed that the order banks will be open for a short period. Staff is asking to be able to order the vehicles up to the budgeted amount as soon as those order banks open.”

If any purchase exceeds the budgeted amount, staff will request approval before proceeding, Dawkins said.

“I think you are all aware just over the past year, how difficult it has been to get vehicles and it’s only getting more difficult, so we want the flexibility to be able to act when the time comes,” Dawkins said.

Superintendent of Streets, Fleets and Facilities Nate Landers advised aldermen at the April 4 Committee of the Whole meeting that staff has been told that pricing will not be available until various order banks are open, according to his memo to the council.

“Staff has also been told that there will only be a certain number of vehicles available and orders will be accepted on a first-come basis,” Landers’ memo stated. “The order banks are anticipated to be open in August and only open for about two weeks.”

All vehicles will be purchased through the state bid process, Sourcwell contract or other west suburban joint purchasing agreements.

Third Ward Alderman Dean Kilburg asked, “Do we have any kind of an indication of how these numbers might look?”

“Unfortunately, they won’t even give us a quote,” Landers said.

“Is anybody getting anything delivered at the present time that you might be aware from your contacts?” Kilburg asked.

“Those that were fortunate enough to be able to keep their orders from last year are starting to receive their orders now,” Landers said. “But it’s pretty limited to one or two trucks at a time.”

The City Council will take final action.