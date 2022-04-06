Geneva-based Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation to honor local “Champions of Empathy” at April 29 fundraiser

Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation will honor the 2022 Champions of Empathy award recipients at the foundation’s 10th anniversary fundraiser, which will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 29 at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. 2nd St., St. Charles.

According to a news release, the Champions of Empathy award recipients are individuals who have gone above and beyond to generously contribute their time, energy, networks and personal or professional resources to support CCWF’s mission to serve families.

This year’s honorees include State Attorney Jamie Mosser, longtime volunteer Mark Payleitner, Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Char Rivette, St. Titus One M. B. Church Youth Anti-violence and Mentoring Program Executive Director Geri Jones, CCWF Graduate Student Fellow Torin Quinlivan and the St. Charles Veteran’s Center.

Thanks to Champions and other supporters, CCWF has provided “The Best Start for Families” programming supporting nearly 2,000 parents and caregivers and almost 5,000 children, while also training more than 640 professionals and university students throughout Kane, DuPage, DeKalb, McHenry and Cook counties, the release stated.

The fundraiser will be emceed by Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns with special guests including St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain and more.

To attend the event or make a donation in support of CCWF, visit changingchildrensworlds.org.