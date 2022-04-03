McConchie launches essay contest to honor teachers

In an effort to honor teachers and educators across the 26th Senate District, state Sen. Dan McConchie is launching is a “My Inspirational Teacher” essay contest.

The competition invites students from around the district to submit an essay on their most appreciated teacher ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2 to 6.

McConchie is seeking students in sixth through 12th grade to write and submit an essay of 250 to 500 words about one teacher who has been an inspiration to them.

The 26th District includes the southeast corner of McHenry County, including all or part of Algonquin, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove and Prairie Grove.

Essays must be submitted via email to thankateacher@sgop.ilga.gove by April 20. Submissions must include the student’s name, email address, grade, name of school and phone number.

Winners will be selected from two categories, high school and middle school. Winners from each division will have their essay posted at senatormcconchie.com and excerpts from their essay will be on display at a future date in the Illinois State Capitol.

The grand prize winner from each category will be awarded a $500 gift card to be used for educational supplies.

All participating students and their nominated teachers will be invited to McConchie’s district office in Lake Zurich on May 3 during Teacher Appreciation Week for an awards ceremony and reception.

For information, contact Hannah Seaver at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov or 630-640-8402.