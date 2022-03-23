Elburn residents asked for feedback on village transportation, downtown enhancement plans

Elburn residents have the chance to voice their thoughts on proposals to enhance transit development in the downtown area and throughout the village.

Community planning experts Teska & Associates shared preliminary recommendations during a community workshop in Elburn on March 16, and now it’s asking residents to rank their four favorite projects.

Funded by the Regional Transit Authority of Northeastern Illinois in partnership with the village of Elburn, a plan is being developed to create a shared vision of the downtown area by identifying ways to encourage transit-oriented development, improve infrastructure and enhance connectivity between the downtown area and the Metra station.

“We had a productive group with a lot of hand raising and asking questions, which was good,” said Francie Lawrence, senior planner for Teska & Associates. “There are some different perspectives on a couple recommendations and we had some respectful discussion going back and forth.”

A workshop in October generated a lot of interest, drawing about 65 residents. Lawrence said there were some familiar faces in attendance March 16, but only about 25 attendees.

Strategies being shared include the improvement of pedestrian/bicycle connectivity to the Metra station and throughout Elburn. That potentially would include completing a sidewalk network throughout the village, the construction of a pedestrian rail crossing at First Street, improving the connection to the Metra station at Kansas Street, building a network of bike routes, and an unlikely $5 million project to build a pedestrian bridge over the rail tracks for direct access to the station.

“We have another poll on the website and we’re asking people to rank their favorite projects,” Lawrence said. “And there’s a second part to that, which is kind of a budgeting exercise with approximate costs.”

Creating better east-west connectivity, enhancing safety and circulation through the commercial district on Route 47, optimizing parking for commercial areas and improving the safety and walkability of First Street were among other strategies shared during Lawrence’s presentation.

Additional suggestions included the installation of branding signage at key locations to enhance connectivity and navigation, pursuing opportunities at key development sites to attract people and enhance vibrancy in downtown Elburn, and the development of a public space in the downtown area.

“We’ll take a summary of the meeting to the steering committee in a couple of weeks and the next step is to refine the preliminary recommendations,” Lawrence said. “And then we’ll draft the plan.”

Residents can visit shareinput.org/elburnconnects/ to rank their priorities for plan implementation to be included in the process.