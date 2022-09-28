Volunteer to help plant 5,000 daffodils in St. Charles

On October 15, 2022, the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will be planting 5,000 mixed daffodil bulbs and 150 Virginia blue bell plants to the south of Mr. Eggward. This project will expand this dynamic landmark of exceptional beauty each spring along the Rt. 31 entry point into downtown St. Charles. It will take a flower power army of volunteers to plant that many bulbs in one day ... we need your help! To volunteer, go to our website and fill out the form. Then bring your gardening tools to Mount St. Mary Park on Saturday, October 15 to help Project Daffodil give St. Charles 5,000 more reasons to smile!

In addition to being a volunteer, you may become a sponsor or make a donation to this cause.

For more information on being a volunteer, sponsor or donor, CLICK HERE.

Thanks to our Sponsors!