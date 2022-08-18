ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A MIDDLE SCHOOLER? TAKE OUR QUIZ TO FIND OUT!

School is back in session! Take this fun “Are You Smarter Than a Middle Schooler” Quiz today for a chance to win. Participants will be entered to win one of the prizes provided by our special sponsors. Three winners will be chosen at random to win one of the below:

$25 gift certificate good at St. Charles Hardware

$25 gift certificate good towards a class at South Elgin Budokan

$25 good toward Membership Fee at Goldfish Swim.

Take the quiz here.

Thank you to our special sponsors:

Goldfish Swim School - St.Charles

South Elgin Budokon

Do It Best - St. Charles Hardware