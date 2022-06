Grab your friends and family and join us on July 7 at 7pm to watch TROPIXPLOSION perform. The ultimate Island party! Listen to a variety of reggae classics, calypso tunes and pop/rock party songs, all performed with an exotic twist playing steel drums, horns, strings and more.

This concert, and all Concerts in the Park, is at Lincoln Park in Downtown St. Charles, IL. Concerts in the Park brought to you by the St. Charles Park District. Next concert features MOONSHOT on July 14.

