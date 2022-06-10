June 16th St. Charles Concert in the Park - Kari Lynch Band

Grab your friends and family and join us on June 16 at 7pm to watch the KARI LYNCH BAND perform. Delivering an exciting, powerful and unforgettable performance, this alt country/rock band spans musical genres and leaves a lasting impression with listeners of all ages. Powerhouse lead vocals and solid harmonies, first-rate songwriting and an undeniable talent for creating music offer a dynamic live show.

This concert, and all Concerts in the Park, is at Lincoln Park in Downtown St. Charles, IL. Concerts in the Park brought to you by the St. Charles Park District. Next concert features STUDENT BODY on June 23.

