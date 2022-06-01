June 2nd St. Charles Concert in the Park - Soda

Grab your friends and family and join us on June 2 at 7pm to watch SODA perform. Get a taste of your favorite fizz from this professional band whose biz is to capture the heart and soul of the most diverse play list you’ll find anywhere. With a rockin’ rhythm section, tight three part harmony with distinct styles and the smallest horn section you just have to see to believe, these guys bring authenticity to all your treasured songs. From the Zac Brown Band to Cee Lo Green and Darius Rucker to LMFAO, this band can do it all.

This, and all Concerts in the Park, is at Lincoln Park in Downtown St. Charles, IL. Concerts in the Park brought to you by the St. Charles Park District. Next concert features CLASSICAL BLAST on June 9.

