Kane County Coolest Car Photo Contest

WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE COOLEST CARS - NEW OR OLD!

Do you have a cool new or old car, van or truck? Show off your hot rod, vintage model, or big rig in our COOLEST CAR PHOTO CONTEST for a chance to win! Wax that exterior, snap a pic and submit it to our gallery between now and May 4th!

Voting starts May 5th! Readers will browse the gallery and vote for their favorite vehicle. Four lucky cool cars will be voted in to win one of the below prizes provided by our special sponsors.

Enter here. Good luck!

PRIZES:

$50 gift certificate good at any Karas Restaurant Group location.

$50 gift certificate good towards services at Reber and Foley.

$50 gift certificate good to La Za’ Za’ Trattoria in St. Charles.

$50 gas card.

Don’t miss this fun opportunity to show off your ride! Good Luck!

Thank you to our special sponsors:

Rookies All American Pub and Grill

Reber and Foley Auto Service

Tri City Auto

Audi Exchange St. Charles