Boys Track and Field: Burlington Central’s Nolan Milas takes third at IHSA meet

CHARLESTON – Burlington Central senior Nolan Milas made the long trek from the finish line in his final high school event to the medal stand with a glide in his step.
Due to a change of direction, the Class 2A 200-meter dash was run in the eastern side of O’Brien Stadium.
Milas surpassed several runners in the final 100 meters of the 200 dash to end his career on a high note. In his final high school race, Milas blazed a third-place time of 21.78 to cap a stellar day. He was among the surprise standouts in the three-class finals meet.
“I saw both of the guys in front of me taking off really fast and knew I had to keep up with them if there was a chance I wanted to do good in the 200,” Milas said. “I was just trying to stay with them as long as I could, so probably about the 100 to 120 mark I made a move. I just kept thinking to myself that this is the last race of my high school race, so I have to give it everything I have.”
Unlike some competitors, Milas put his words into action with one of the fastest ending kicks of the day. Urbana senior Jackson Gilbert (21.64) won the event, with Herrin sophomore Chris Nelson taking second (21.70). Milas passed East St. Louis junior Kenneth Buchanon and ESL teammate Devion Montgomery to earn a top-three medal.
“This feels fantastic and is probably the best feeling I’ve ever had in a track race in my career,” Milas said.
Earlier in the sun-soaked afternoon, Milas notched a fourth-place medal in the 100 dash (11.14).
“I just tried to run my own race,” Milas said. “I wasn’t happy with my time, but it seemed the race went out really slow. I was more worried about getting a good place.”
Kanelandsophomore Fredrick Hassan is set for a big career following a fifth-place medal in the 2A high jump with a top leap of 1.93 meters.
“I’m pretty happy,” Hassan said. “Hard work and dedication were the key. I’m more focused on basketball, but my mindset was to get out there and do the best I can and make as little mistakes as possible and clear everything in the first try. I’m going to work as hard as I can before next season starts.”
St. Charles North shot putter Henry Warshaw failed to achieve a PR but he did walk away with a seventh-place medal (17.20 meters).
Batavia high jumper Alec Crum, a senior, cleared 1.90 meters for ninth place in the 3A meet.