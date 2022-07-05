Boys Tennis Player of the Year: St. Charles North’s Mattas Ciabilis found another gear in last high school season

Sean Masoncup has molded high school tennis players for two decades.
Mattas Ciabilis, the recently graduated St. Charles North No. 1 singles player, holds a special place in that collective resume.
“I have never coached anybody that has worked harder at the game of tennis,” Masoncup said. “In my life. By far, there’s nobody that outworks that kid.”
Ciabilis, who entered his senior year with a top-32 finish in the state in 2021 and as the reigning Kane County Chronicle Boys Tennis Player of the Year, evidently had another gear to hit.
“There definitely was a jump [from junior to senior year],” Masoncup said. “There was more of a jump from his mental game and in terms of how he went about playing some of the best players in the state.
“He learned to give them different balls; he learned to work points differently. He had just a great season. He was the best in the area for two years running, so I’m pretty proud of him for that.”
Ciabilis captured a singles sectional title and fought to the third round of the consolation bracket at state.
Considering his accomplishments, Ciabilis is the 2022 Kane County Chronicle Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
“I think the main thing was [the mental improvement] and being able to think through matches more,” Ciabilis said. “[I spent] a lot more [time] looking at what my opponent does and figuring out how I need to play to beat them. And then just staying positive, even if I’m losing matches.”
Winning the Geneva Sectional singles title was a senior year highlight. As a junior, Ciabilis lost in the championship match.
“Our sectional changed a bit and we lost Metea Valley, which was my biggest competitor in sectionals last year,” Ciabilis said. “Playing indoors [this year also] helped a bit with no sun, no rain.”
Ciabilis will compete in college. His destination is still to be determined. Wherever he lands, overall improvement as a college player is going to be on top of his list.
“[I will be] looking toward more of lengthening out points and not going for things too early,” Ciabilis said. “Just getting used to the different collegiate level of tennis versus high school.”
“He’s a great kid,” Masoncup said. “To be able to be the best kid in the area for two years running in a row just says a lot about him and the work ethic.”
All-Area Boys Tennis Team
St. Charles East: Quincy Moss and Tiernan Price (doubles)
St. Charles North: Mattas Ciabilis (singles), Jon Spicer (singles), Brady Barnes and Noah Bajuk (doubles)
Batavia: Kole Winkle (singles), Jacob Arulandu (singles), Tj Straus and Erik Warner (doubles)
Geneva: Tyler Masoncup (singles)
St. Francis: Kory Carlson (singles)