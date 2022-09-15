Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Jordan Rolon, St. Charles East, soccer, junior

Name: Jordan Rolon
School: St. Charles East, junior
Sport: Soccer
Why he was selected: Rolon had six saves in a 2-0 victory over Glenbard North on Sept. 8. Rolon was voted Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Rolon to discuss his season and more.
Bartelson: What is your inspiration or drive to play soccer?
Rolon: My inspiration to play has always been my family, starting from my dad. I’ve [always] grown up with a strong relationship with my dad and my sister. They put me into soccer and have always supported me playing. My main inspiration is my dad. He’s always been there to support me no matter what.
Bartelson: How would you personally rate your play through the first month of the season?
Rolon: I think this first month of the season I have been really confident and have stepped up for some games. There has been a game where it was tough and I did struggle, but after the game, I learned from it and not to lose the confidence I had. And [I still] have [a] ton more games to go and to prove something.
Bartelson: From the goalie box, what’s your evaluation of some of the strong points of the team?
Rolon: From my point of view, I say our strong point is at back line and midfield. We really do have some ballers. My back line saves me a lot. In our midfield, there’s also some stars. Logan Lewarchick and Ryan Vandeveer, they really change the game and have so much knowledge of the game.
Bartelson: Is there a team or international athlete that you enjoy watching? Why?
Rolon: I really do enjoy watching the Premier League and there’s some goalkeepers in there that are really fun watching. As a kid I’ve always enjoyed Barcelona, obviously [Lionel] Messi, just the way they play is satisfying to watch and soccer has always been a sport I love and would love to make something of it in the future.