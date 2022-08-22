Boys Soccer: Kane County Chronicle team preview capsules

The boys soccer season starts this week. Here are Kane County Chronicle team preview capsules.
Aurora Central Catholic
Coach: Enrique Anaya (5th season)
Last year’s record: 5-15-2, 3-6
Top returning players: Justin Cebulski, sr., GK; Nathan Diedrich, so., D; Jake McVey, jr., MF; Micheal O’Brien, sr., F; Danny Perez, sr., MF
Top new players: Connor Dineen, fr., D; Neil Mayer, fr., MF; Elias Perez, fr., MF; Matthew VanDeman, fr., F/MF
Worth noting: McVey, O’Brien and Perez combined for 17 goals and 14 assists last year so the Chargers will look to build upon their input with a large group of newcomers, including four freshmen who will be asked to contribute right away.
Batavia
Coach: Mark Gianfrancesco (23rd season)
Last year’s record: 5-14, 2-5
Top returning players: Nathan Feller, sr., MF; Ryan Horlock, sr., GK; Eric Perkins, sr., D; Luke Petersen, jr., D; Owen Stahl, jr., D
Top new players: Sam Barsch, so., MF; Alex Marshall, jr., MF; Brokk Olber, so., MF; Mike Ruffo, jr., F; Henry Sindelar, jr., D
Worth noting: The Bulldogs haven’t had a winning season since 2014, but have a solid mix of returning talent and are expecting contributions from some new sophomores and juniors.
Geneva
Coach: Jason Bhatta (6th season)
Last year’s record: 9-8-6, 4-2-3
Top returning players: Nathan Branstad, sr., MF; Luke Easter, sr., D; Trent Giansanti, jr., F: Grant Havertine, sr., D: Liam O’Donoghue, jr., MF
Top new players: Genel Jaffer, sr., F; Ben Schuemer, jr., D
Worth noting: Before being upended in the postseason, the Vikings had a nine-game unbeaten streak last year while winning a regional title for the second straight season. Giansanti (15 goals, 7 assists) is among a strong core that returns from that squad.
Kaneland
Coach: Scott Parillo (21st year)
Last year’s record: 9-10-1, 8-2
Top returning players: Anthony Buchanan, sr., MF; Andrew Davison, sr., GK; Sam Keen, jr., F
Top new players: Wilson Love, jr., D/MF; Eric Ramos, jr., D/MF; Andrew Walter, jr., MF/D
Worth noting: Parillo is seeing plenty of new faces so the Knights “need to be cohesive as quickly as possible.” Keen buried 13 goals a season ago while Davison is a veteran, dominant presence in goal.
Marmion
Coach: Gerardo Alvarez (3rd year)
Last year’s record: 14-8-2, 5-2
Top returning players: Danny Jankowski, sr., GK; Harley Karner, sr., F; Barry O’Neill, sr., MF/F, Matthew Powell, sr., D/MF
Worth noting: The Cadets only graduated a handful of players from a squad that was a Class 2A sectional finalist. A strong senior class on both ends of the field should have the Cadets reaching for similar successes. Karner and O’Neill alone combined for 25 goals in 2021.
St. Charles East
Coach: Vince DiNuzzo (6th year)
Last year’s record: 18-5-0, 5-2
Top returning players: Mason Brockmeyer, sr., F; Connor Brown, sr., D; Elia Desario, sr., D; Jack Harrington, sr., MF; Ryan Vandeveer, sr., MF
Top new players: Griffin Counts, jr., D; Aiden Maloney, jr., MF; Aiden Wostl, fr., F
Worth noting: The Saints graduated some standouts and nine players overall from a team that just fell short of upending Class 3A state champion York in the sectionals. Newcomers will look to mix with returnees to help the Saints continue to play at an elite level.
St. Charles North
Coach: Eric Willson (19th year)
Last year’s record: 7-4-6, 2-1-4
Top returning players: Alex Curtis, jr., GK; Walter DelaPaz, jr., MF; Arnel Dizdarevic, sr., F; Casey Kriz, so., D
Worth noting: Willson referred to this year’s North Stars as “a very intriguing team this season,” he said. “I really believe we have the potential to compete in a very difficult conference.” Curtis returns in net while DelaPaz is a dynamic offensive player who should have some scoring options alongside him in forwards Chase Bettini and Blake Taylor among others.
West Aurora
Coach: Joe Sustersic (22nd year)
Last year’s record: 13-7-1, 6-3-2
Top returning players: Loretto Lopez, sr., MF; Omar Rashidi, sr., F; Blake Studdard, sr.. D
Worth noting: With 10 starters back and almost all of the scoring from a season ago, the Blackhawks should be in for another special season which is saying something for a program that has averaged 16.4 wins (82 overall) the past five seasons. Rashidi and Lopez lead an attack that will look to frustrate opponents.