March 24, 2024
St. Charles East’s Marley Andelman wins 800 at Top Times meet: Saturday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Charles East junior Marley Andelman. Photo courtesy of St. Charles East Athletics.

St. Charles East senior Marley Andelman. Photo courtesy of St. Charles East Athletics.

Girls track and field

St. Charles East’s Marley Andelman won the 800-meter open at the Class 3A Illinois Top Times Indoor Classic after crossing the line in 2:15.75. Batavia’s 4x400 relay team finished second in the race, crossing the line in 4:00.59.

Boys track and field

Kaneland’s David Valkanov won the 3,200-meter race at the 3A Illinois Top Times Class Indoor Classic with a time of 9 minutes, 10.89 seconds. Evan Nosek secured a second-place finish in the 1,600 after finishing in 4:21.20. St. Charles North’s Nathan McLoughlin finished tied for second in the pole vault after vaulting for a school-record 15 feet, 5 inches.

Boys Lacrosse

Burlington Central 9, Marmion 8

Senior Joseph Kowall scored the program’s first-ever goal, and Tanner Rosborough scored the game-winning goal to secure the Rockets’ first win at the varsity level in program history.

