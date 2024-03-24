St. Charles East’s Marley Andelman wins 800 at Top Times meet: Saturday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track and field

St. Charles East’s Marley Andelman won the 800-meter open at the Class 3A Illinois Top Times Indoor Classic after crossing the line in 2:15.75. Batavia’s 4x400 relay team finished second in the race, crossing the line in 4:00.59.

Boys track and field

Kaneland’s David Valkanov won the 3,200-meter race at the 3A Illinois Top Times Class Indoor Classic with a time of 9 minutes, 10.89 seconds. Evan Nosek secured a second-place finish in the 1,600 after finishing in 4:21.20. St. Charles North’s Nathan McLoughlin finished tied for second in the pole vault after vaulting for a school-record 15 feet, 5 inches.

Boys Lacrosse

Burlington Central 9, Marmion 8

Senior Joseph Kowall scored the program’s first-ever goal, and Tanner Rosborough scored the game-winning goal to secure the Rockets’ first win at the varsity level in program history.