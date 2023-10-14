Cross Country: Jed Wilson, St. Charles East team captures boys DuKane Conference title

St. Charles East’s Jedidiah Wilson (8763) and Wheaton North’s Quinn Murphy (8869) lead the pack in the first leg of the Dukane Conference Cross Country Championships at Lake Park High School in Roselle on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

ROSELLE – Jed Wilson didn’t seem bothered, much less fazed, in a rainy bluster.

Running his own race – regardless of whatever conditions in front of him – is just a sliver of what makes the St. Charles East senior such an admirable cross country and track athlete.

That, and maintaining the “best mindset” he can have: Having fun and, ultimately, running for his team.

“Just do the best I can do. ... Just keep running; have fun out there. That was my goal,” said Wilson following his blazing 15:11.9 finish at Saturday’s DuKane Conference Meet in Roselle to capture the individual title.

Wilson is writing his own story as a high school runner. His older brother, Micah, now a redshirt athlete at Wisconsin-Madison and former Chronicle XC and Track Athlete of the Year, helped propel St. Charles East for years in both sports with plenty of conference titles and beyond.

It’s now Jed’s turn to add a few chapters with his own career-first achievement.

The runners take to the course during the boys varsity Dukane Conference Cross Country Championships at Lake Park High School in Roselle on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

“It just felt awesome. The whole time, all I could think about is: coach [Chris] Bosworth was yelling ‘another Wilson winning conference’. That was awesome, that feeling, everything about was great,” Jed Wilson said.

St. Charles East placed first in the team standings, followed by Wheaton Warrenville South and Wheaton North.

The Saints were boosted by a fifth-place finish by Oscar Frontjes (15:38.7), seventh-place finish by Greyson Ellensohn (15:46.7) and ninth-place finish by Adrian Ahuatl (15:50.1).

“It’s a great group of guys. I really love them. Team-wise, we’re a lot better than last year – a lot closer,” Wilson said. “It’s just been great running with them. We have a saying: ‘For each other’ so that’s really what I think about when I’m running. Running for the guys, being the best I can be for them.”

The Tigers were paced by Josiah Narayanan’s 15:23.8 for second individually, Aiden Noel’s 15:32.7 for fourth and Angelo Ruggio’s 15:41.8 for sixth.

Wheaton North’s Aidan Murphy (15:30.0) took third, while Batavia’s Francesco Benelli (15:46.9) finished in eighth and David Bednarek (15:56.2) 10th to round out the top 10.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Nicole Poglitsch crosses the finish line first with a time of 17:31.9 during the DuKane Conference Cross Country Championship at Lake Park High School in Roselle on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

In the girls race, WW South junior Nicole Poglitsch scooted to a 17:31.9 first-place individual finish.

Wheaton North took first as a team, followed by WW South and Batavia to finish the top three.

It marks the first time the Falcons girls team has won the DKC. The Falcons won the DuPage Valley Conference back in 2007, per Falcons coach Peter Anderson.

“Our best team race was ‘First to the Finish’ [in September where we placed sixth]. Since then, race conditions, course conditions, we just weren’t able to race those times, but we still ran well,” Anderson said. “The girls were looking at times; we start the week, we look at the weather forecast and we’re like ‘Girls, we can’t think times this week. It’s all about place and fighting for place.’ So, that was our focus all this week. They’ve trained well all season and raced competitively well against some good teams.”

Poglitsch, who placed second last season at conference, won the first conference title in her career.

“Honestly, today, I was just going to try and figure out what I was racing. I’ve had a little – not a mental block – but I feel I’ve been a little ... I haven’t had that breakthrough race where I feel confident enough,” Poglitsch said. “Today, I went out there, I’m going to run my race and I’m going to figure it out as I go.”

Saturday is now arguably that breakthrough race.

“It’s exciting. My team is so happy and it’s just such a good vibe. I’m so happy. It’s good because I’m strong. It’s good for our state series coming up,” Poglitsch said.

St. Charles East’s Marley Andelman makes her way to the finish line for a fifth place time of 18:51.2 during the DuKane Conference Cross Country Championships at Lake Park High School in Roselle on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Geneva sophomore Sofia Borter (18:10.8) edged out Wheaton North’s Emily Offutt (18:10.9) in a photo finish for second and third, respectively. Falcons teammate Maddie Romaine (18:38.1) took fourth and St. Charles East’s Marley Andelman (18:51.2) rounded out the top five individuals.

St. Charles North’s Camille Sabau (18:55.5); Batavia’s Gwendolyn Krodel (18:59.9); St. Charles North’s Norah Dorrance (19:00.4) and Gwen Hobson (19:01.6) and Wheaton North’s Ema Eissler (19:06.7) rounded out the top 10.

“She’s a natural runner. She’s competitive. She really wants to win,” Anderson said of Offutt. “She’s a good teammate with that and she’s brought a new energy into the team. We were a decent team last year – we [graduated] three seniors. But, to have these four freshmen come in and Emily leading the team being our fastest girl [is great]. She just knocks out workouts; she’s a hard worker and she wants to win. That’s her mentality.”