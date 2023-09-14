Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Joey Kowall, Burlington Central, football, senior

Name: Joey Kowall
School: Burlington Central, senior
Sport: Football:
Why he was selected: Kowall had 117 yards on 14 carries while scoring four of the Rockets’ five touchdowns in their 35-21 win over Crystal Lake Central. Kowall was voted Athlete of the Week by readers. Here is his interview with Chronicle sports reporter Jake Bartelson.
Bartelson: Obviously the stats and night speak for themselves. That had to be a career high for you in yards and TDs, at least. What was all key to make that happen?
Kowall: My offensive line did a great job blocking as well as my receivers throwing some great blocks downfield to help me out. Credit [also] to both my quarterbacks, Jackson Alcorn and Ryder Bergemann, as well for establishing a passing game to open up the run.
Bartelson: When coaches and others turn in film for you, what kind of football player do you want to be, prove to them?
Kowall: I want to be remembered as the player who will do anything to help the team win. I play special teams, I punt and play linebacker as well. Wherever the coaches need me, I work hard to fill that position. I want to be known as a hardworking and very tough player, leading through example.
Bartelson: What’s your motivation to play? Why do it?
Kowall: I play football for all of my loved ones who come to watch me play and because I simply love the sport. God gave me this great opportunity to play football and I am extremely grateful for every second I get to play.
Bartelson: The last few weeks have obviously clicked team-wise. How do you sustain the momentum?
Kowall: The biggest thing is keeping everyone’s spirits up. We are exactly where we need to be. Everything is falling into place coming off a thrilling win against Crystal Lake South. Our offense clicked, as the stats show, and our defense forced five three-and-outs in a row against a high-scoring Crystal Lake offense.